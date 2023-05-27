Oahu lifeguards jump in to make this centenarian’s birthday wish come true

North Shore native Lee Suratt just turned 100 years old and her birthday wish was to swim in the ocean.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - North Shore native Lee Suratt just turned 100 years old and her birthday wish was to swim in the ocean.

To make it reality, Sunset Beach lifeguards jumped in to help carry Grandma Lee in her wheelchair down to the shore and brought her into the water.

Lee then enjoyed swimming alongside her nine children and grandchildren.

Her granddaughter, Sophia Miller, said her grandma has lived at Sunset Point since the 1940s and has always been a large part of the community. She was especially known for teaching neighborhood kids to make lei, ti leaf skirts and spam musubis.

Her family said they are so grateful for the help of the lifeguards who made her wish come true.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

