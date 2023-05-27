Patient transported to hospital after RV fire in East Knoxville

By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to an RV fire in East Knoxville.

Officials said that there was one person who needed to be transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

