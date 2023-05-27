Pride Night returning to Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is hosting its annual Pride Night on June 2, for the third year in a row.

This year, the event will feature live music by DJ Chris Neal, food, cocktails and an extensive beer and wine selection.

A goat contact yard, the Soaring Eagle ride and a carousel will also be available.

The event is limited, so tickets must be purchased in advance and online. The ticket prices are below:

Children (3-12): $21.95

Adult: $26.95

Seniors (over 65): $21.95

2 and under: Free

Members can get tickets for just $5. Zoo Knoxville officials said that $5 from every ticket will be donated to the Knox Pride Community and Resource Center.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or learning more about the event can go to the Zoo Knoxville website.

