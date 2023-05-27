Tosti remains on top halfway through Visit Knoxville Open

Argentinian Alejandro Tosti stands at -10, one shot ahead of Joshua Creel who fired a course record-tying 61 Friday
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Entering the day as the 18-hole co-leader, rookie Alejandro Tosti earns the first career 36-hole lead/co-lead.

Tosti has 16 birdies through 36 holes, four more than any other player in the field.

Korn Ferry Tour winner Joshua Creel ties the 18-hole tournament scoring record as well as the Holston Hills Country Club course record with a career-low round of 9-under 61 Friday.

Sponsor exemption and the University of Tennessee alum Spencer Cross makes the cut in his Korn Ferry Tour debut and stands at T30 entering the weekend.

The 36-hole cut was made Friday at 2-under par with 75 professionals advancing to the weekend.

Third-round pairings will run from 7 a.m. through 1:10 p.m. off the No. 1 tee.

2023 Visit Knoxville Open Leaderboard

