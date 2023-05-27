Union County High School baseball team secures first-ever state championship

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County High School’s baseball team secured its first-ever state championship at the Spring Fling on Friday.

The Patriots took on the Milan Bulldogs in their final game.

The game went to extra innings, and that is where the Patriots truly began to shine.

Best in State! Union County wins the Class-2A baseball championship, the first in program history. Congrats to head coach Josh Orrick and his talented team on staying the course and completing a remarkable journey to the top! @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs @UnionCountyBase pic.twitter.com/pgFlYLPC0g — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) May 27, 2023

Union County won the game, 8-3, and brought home the school’s first-ever baseball state championship.

