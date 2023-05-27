Union County High School baseball team secures first-ever state championship

By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County High School’s baseball team secured its first-ever state championship at the Spring Fling on Friday.

The Patriots took on the Milan Bulldogs in their final game.

The game went to extra innings, and that is where the Patriots truly began to shine.

Union County won the game, 8-3, and brought home the school’s first-ever baseball state championship.

