2 inmates escaped prison after hiding in dumpster, officials say

An ODRC spokesperson said investigations revealed that the pair escaped the prison after hiding in a dumpster.
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A pair of inmates who escaped an Ohio prison did so after hiding in a dumpster, according to state authorities.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) released details on Friday in the investigation into 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie and 46-year-old James Lee. The two escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima last week.

WOIO reported the inmates escaped last Tuesday.

Police said they arrested Lee in a stolen car on Wednesday.

Lee was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

Gillespie was convicted for murder in Paulding County. Officials said he remains on the loose.

Prison officials said Gillespie should be considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Officials also confirmed they have placed four employees, three corrections officers and a major, on paid administrative leave while the department’s internal investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Gillespie’s daughter posted a video begging for her father to turn himself in.

A reward of more than $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box
A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced on Friday that a Jonesborough woman was...
East Tennessee woman stole more than $80K from church, TBI says
Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville...
Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel

Latest News

We'll continue to battle clouds with some sunshine for Memorial Day
Some sun on Monday, warmer temperatures ahead
The live-action/CGI remake of the classic Disney tale outswam all competitors at the Memorial...
“The Little Mermaid” makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening
The live-action/CGI remake of the classic Disney tale outswam all competitors at the Memorial...
Box office: "The Little Mermaid" sinks "Fast X" in opening weekend
Lenoir City native Kylie Hall, a grill master from the LongHorn Steakhouse in Farragut, won the...
Lenoir City woman wins national grilling competition
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and GOP rush to finalize debt ceiling deal, shore up support to prevent default