2-year-old in critical condition after Raleigh shooting

Police generic
Police generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 2-year-old in critical condition on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Deer Creek Road at 10:25 p.m.

The victim arrived at Saint Francis Hospital and was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

