Dozens of young Black girls gifted free screening of ‘The Little Mermaid’ at New Orleans theater

By Maddie Kerth
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women turned ‘”thingamabobs” into opportunity for dozens of young Black girls Saturday (May 27) at the Broad Theater, giving them a free private screening of the new live-action Disney film “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey.

They say this is just one grain of sand on a larger beach of increasing representation in Hollywood.

With a song in her heart, Jaci Roberts clutched her new mermaid Barbie doll and snacked on popcorn with her dad, Jonathan.

“For her to see Halle (Bailey) play that role as ‘The Little Mermaid’ is inspirational,” he said. “Being able to have her see a Disney princess representative of her color and singing songs that she likes to sing.”

The exclusive matinee was completely covered by crowdsourced funds raised by Michelle Seymour and Andrea Fullington.

They say they were inspired to bring these little girls to see themselves reflected on the big screen by moments of their own childhoods.

“I’m a ‘90s baby, so I did grow up with Brandi as Cinderella, Happily Ever After with the black folklore and story tales,” said Seymour. “If anything, I’m happy to see it re-emerge back, because it’s so important for that representation to be consistent.”

The message was received by the little girls.

“I like to see any type of Black person on Disney or Netflix because Black people just entertain a lot of people,” said Karly Dauphine.

Before they went “under the sea,” the little girls loaded up on snacks, took pictures and had their faces painted. The anticipation was building.

“She made these books. It’s basically African-American mermaids of all sizes and they have hair like mine,” said Reign Wiley as she flipped through a coloring book.

For each mermaid in attendance, there was a goodie bag with resources from Project Butterfly New Orleans and the Black Teacher Griot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box
A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced on Friday that a Jonesborough woman was...
East Tennessee woman stole more than $80K from church, TBI says
Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville...
Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel

Latest News

AT&amp;amp;T said Tuesday that its HBO Max streaming service will launch in May for $15 a...
AT&T says HBO Max streaming service to launch in May for $15
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2009, file photo, John Witherspoon leaves a taping of &amp;quot;The...
‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
FILE - In this Monday, March 18, 2013 file photo, Robert Forster arrives at the LA premiere of...
Robert Forster, Oscar nominee for 'Jackie Brown,' dies at 78
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the Pride of Britain Awards...
Bedbound and ‘bored stiff’ Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour dates
Kevin Hart, recipient of the CinemaCon international star of the year award, poses at the Big...
Wife says Kevin Hart ‘going to be fine’ after car crash