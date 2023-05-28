Former firefighter dies after rollover crash in Claiborne County

Tazewell Fire Department officials said the man who died was a member of multiple departments.
A former firefighter died after a rollover crash on Friday, according to the Tazewell Fire Department.(Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A former firefighter died after a rollover crash on Friday, according to the Tazewell Fire Department.

At around 11:30 a.m., North Claiborne Fire Department and Harrogate Fire Department were sent to a crash with a car on its top and a possible entrapment. TFD was requested as a mutual aid department.

When TFD crews arrived, HFD firefighters had just arrived and found multiple people in the car.

Crews started to remove the patients from the wreck and transport them to the hospital.

One person had died in the rollover, according to the TFD officials.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are investigating. TFD officials said crews that were on the scene waited until THP troopers arrived so they could complete the investigation.

After around 40 minutes, the man was removed from the car.

While TFD officials did not release the identity of the person who died, they did say that the man involved was a member of multiple departments in the county and took a leave of absence.

“We ask if you know the name, don’t post it here or pictures of the accident,” officials said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

On Friday May 26th, North Claiborne FD and Harrogate FD at around 1130 was dispatched to Wheeler Road for an mva with a...

Posted by Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department on Sunday, May 28, 2023

