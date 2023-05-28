KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot in the Western Heights area of West Knoxville Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers were in the area when they heard a gunshot and found a man at 1307 Alliance Dr. who had been shot.

“It is believed that the victim and suspect were involved in some kind of argument inside of an apartment before the suspect shot the victim and ran from the scene,” KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he had surgery and was recovering.

The Homicide Unit was leading the investigation and pursuing strong leads, according to Erland.

