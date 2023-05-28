KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting

One person was shot in the Western Heights area on Friday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD cruiser
KPD cruiser
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot in the Western Heights area of West Knoxville Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers were in the area when they heard a gunshot and found a man at 1307 Alliance Dr. who had been shot.

“It is believed that the victim and suspect were involved in some kind of argument inside of an apartment before the suspect shot the victim and ran from the scene,” KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he had surgery and was recovering.

The Homicide Unit was leading the investigation and pursuing strong leads, according to Erland.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box
A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced on Friday that a Jonesborough woman was...
East Tennessee woman stole more than $80K from church, TBI says
Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville...
Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel

Latest News

We'll continue to battle clouds with some sunshine for Memorial Day
Some sun on Monday, warmer temperatures ahead
Lenoir City native Kylie Hall, a grill master from the LongHorn Steakhouse in Farragut, won the...
Lenoir City woman wins national grilling competition
A former firefighter died after a rollover crash on Friday, according to the Tazewell Fire...
Former firefighter dies after rollover crash in Claiborne County
The animal center is in need of fosters for its current animals
Young-Williams Animal Center looks to take over animal control duties