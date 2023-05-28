Lenoir City woman wins national grilling competition

By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City woman is making headlines after she is only the second woman ever to win a national grilling competition in Florida.

Kylie Hall, a grill master from the LongHorn Steakhouse in Farragut, was named Steak Master Champion in the Steak Master Series Championship.

Hall earned a $15,000 grand prize after she bested six other finalists from across the country in a one-day grill-off in the final round.

She’s only the second woman to win since the program began from among thousands of contestants.

Hall has worked at the Farragut LongHorn Steakhouse for seven years.

“I’m both flabbergasted and elated that I won!” said Hall. “I knew I had the skillset, but I went up against the best in the nation and it was challenging.”

