Movement atop leaderboard as Visit Knoxville Open winds down

Xiong carded seven birdies against one bogey on Saturday.
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open has a new solo leader heading into Sunday’s final round at Holston Hills Country Club.

Norman Xiong tied Chase Seiffert for the the low round of the day with 6-under 64 to earn the outright 54-hole lead. Saturday’s finish marked Xiong’s second career 54-hole lead/co-lead in a Korn Ferry Tour event. He converted his previous 54-hole lead into a win at the 2022 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.

Xiong carded seven birdies against one bogey (at the par-4 17th) in the third round, including five birdies in his last seven holes (6, 8, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18).

18-hole co-leader and 36-hole leader Alejandro Tosti missed a 10-foot birdie on the par-5 18th and sits one stroke off the lead.

Looking for his sixth top-10 of the year and first career Korn Ferry Tour victory, Rico Hoey stands solo third and three strokes off the lead through 54 holes.

