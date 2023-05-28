Some sun on Monday, warmer temperatures ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will slowly begin to clear as we head into Monday and that will give us a little more sunshine for the afternoon. Warmer temperatures aren’t far away as we see lower 80s returning Tuesday and some areas approaching 90 by the end of the week for the first time this year.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies continuing as we head through the overnight and temperatures will slowly fall through the overnight. Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s for Monday morning with a little more sunshine in the forecast for our Memorial Day.

An isolated shower is possible through the first part of the day with drier weather settling in for the second half of the day. Some sunshine will be arriving for the second half of the day along with cloud cover, but the sunshine we do see will help to warm our temperatures into the lower 70s. We’ll still be below average for the afternoon, but that won’t last long as warmer weather is on the way for the rest of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray showers and even a storm are possible pretty much any day this week as humidity slowly begins to increase as well as our warmer temperatures. Highs will rebound back into the lower and middle 80s. Our best chance of seeing showers and storms comes Wednesday through Friday, but even then they are spotty at best.

There will be plenty of opportunities to get outside and enjoy the weather this week, but you’ll want to make sure to put on the sunscreen as temperatures remain warm with plenty of sunshine.

Drier with temperatures above average for the week ahead (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.