Tracking batches of rain moving through today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Sunday! Light to moderate rain has moved into areas north and east of Knoxville.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Many areas stay dry until late tonight as the rain will slowly push over the mountains and into the region early Sunday morning. The better chance for widespread rain will be to the north and east up towards the Tri-Cities. A cooler start expected for Sunday morning as well with lows in the lower and middle 50s with off and on showers.

Some of the rain on Sunday could be heavy at times with the better chance of that coming for areas closer to the North Carolina line as the area of low pressure continues to move to he north and west. Winds will remain out of the north and coupled with the cloud cover it will help to keep temperatures in check with highs only in the middle 60s. Rain chances will taper off through the evening and into the overnight as drier air settles in.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the rain chances come to an end we begin to turn our attention to warmer weather as temperatures will steadily climb each afternoon. Memorial Day itself looks drier with a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures rebound into the middle 70s. We don’t stop there though as temperatures will continue to warm with more sunshine.

Moving into the middle of the week we can expect afternoons to be closer to normal in the lower 80s with middle and even upper 80s by the end of the week. Some areas could be looking at the first 90-degree day of the year!

