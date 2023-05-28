Young-Williams Animal Center looks to take over animal control duties

Currently, Knoxville Police Department or Knox County Sheriff’s Office officers handle animal control, but Young-Williams Animal Center is looking to change this.
The animal center is in need of fosters for its current animals
The animal center is in need of fosters for its current animals(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams has worked with city and county leaders to take over the duties of animal control in the area. It’s a new way of looking at animal control happening in cities nationwide.

Previous Coverage: Young-Williams proposes take over of Knoxville and Knox County animal control

“Animal control as an industry has moved away from sight and seize the animals to away of educate and assist,” Young-Williams CEO Janet Testerman said.

It’s not happening in Knoxville or Knox County yet as law enforcement handles the duties. Testerman said the new way would also be a better use of taxpayer money.

“Duplication of services is inherently going to be more expensive so to be able to streamline and create more efficiency is, by any business model, going to be more cost-effective,” Testerman said.

Testerman went on to say handling animals should not be the responsibility of law enforcement, and they should focus on protecting the community and keeping them safe.

“Helping people be more responsible pet owners and so to create a community-based model is really going to help us educate pet owners to connect them with resources that they might have otherwise known existed,” Testerman said.

Both Knoxville Police Department Police Chief Paul Noel and Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler are on board with the idea. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs are also in support of the move, according to Testerman.

However, city and county officials still have to approve the motion. Testerman hopes to have this new style of animal control by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box
A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced on Friday that a Jonesborough woman was...
East Tennessee woman stole more than $80K from church, TBI says
Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville...
Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel

Latest News

A former firefighter died after a rollover crash on Friday, according to the Tazewell Fire...
Former firefighter dies after rollover crash in Claiborne County
Police generic
2-year-old in critical condition after Raleigh shooting
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tracking batches of rain moving through today
Visit Knoxville Open
Movement atop leaderboard as Visit Knoxville Open winds down