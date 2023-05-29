East Tennessee dock owners power past cold start to summer boating season

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memorial Day weekend, along with being a time to remember those who gave everything in service of the United States, also marks the unofficial start to the summer boating season.

”Lake life is great you get out here, spend all day in the sun and fun, jet skis, pontoons; it’s a great life,” said Richard ‘Richie’ Bare, co-owner of Cherokee Boat Dock in Morristown.

Bare and his business partner Michael Boyd have owned Cherokee Boat Dock for the past year.

When Memorial Day rolls around, the two know it starts the busy season at the dock and the time they can make the most money.

”We wanted to be here we decided to buy this place, fix it up and make an impact on the community,” said Bare.

This Memorial Day has been a hard one to overcome, as the weather has complicated what was to be a significant splash to start 2023.

”The weather has put a little damper on us, but we’re looking forward to this year. We’re going to have a good summer; we’ve got food coming, we’ll have hamburgers, hot dogs, summertime stuff everybody likes,” said Bare.

While the weekend marks the start of the season, it’s also a holiday weekend where celebrating isn’t supposed to be front and center.

Memorial Day weekend honors the men and women who lost their lives defending the United States of America.

”Labor Day, Memorial Day, July the 4th we wouldn’t be able to do any of this without those people, they gave a great sacrifice to this country,” said Bare.

While remembering those men and women, Bare is now hoping for better weather ahead in the summer to make sure people enjoy the lake he’s committed himself to.

”If the summer starts out, hopefully, next weekend, we should be good,” said Bare. ”We’re trying to make a go at it and were trying to make a nice family-oriented place, a place to bring the kids out, to feed the fish and enjoy a nice day out on the lake.”

