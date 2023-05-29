GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Nashville park, police say

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he raped a woman while she fed her infant child at a Nashville park.

Ryean L. Floyd, 24, was charged with aggravated rape causing bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping.

Floyd, the victim and her child met at Nashville’s Shelby Park on Thursday after previously agreeing to meet up. They met and spent some time together, according to an arrest report, but after a while, the woman decided to leave.

Before the woman left, she started to feed her child in her car’s backseat, police said. That’s when Floyd lifted the woman’s skirt and forcibly raped her, according to the arrest report.

The woman begging the suspect to stop, along with the crying infant, can be heard on an audio recording of the five-minute attack, police said.

The victim was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital for medical attention.

Floyd was arrested and held on a $65,000 bond but does not currently show up on Metro Nashville’s jail roster. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

