Hoey birdies final hole to win 2023 Visit Knoxville Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rico Hoey drains a 15-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Visit Knoxville Open in his 83rd career start on Tour.

Raw emotion from 2023 @visitknoxopen champion Rico Hoey as he facetime's his parents back home in California following his big win! @wvlt @KornFerryTour pic.twitter.com/umbce2ZIkC — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) May 28, 2023

Hoey earns 500 points and moves to No. 2 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points list with 1,257 points, only trailing Ben Kohles (1,278 points).

Outright 54-hole leader and Korn Ferry Tour winner Norman Xiong cards one birdie and 17 pars for 1-under 69, finishes T2 with Chase Seiffert, with both finishing one stroke behind Hoey.

18-hole co-leader and outright 36-hole leader Alejandro Tosti closes in 1-under 69 to finish T4, matching his career-high finish from last week’s AdventHealth Championship (solo fourth).

Korn Ferry Tour winner Rafael Campos rises to a season-high T4 finish with a 7-under 63, tying Jimmy Stanger for the low round of the day.

Ryan Hall Hall, a state champion with halls High School back in 2017, finished with one bogey and seven birdies firing a 6-under par 64. His lowest round of the week here at Holston Hills couldn’t have come at a better time as it earns him a top 25 finish in the tournament and an automatic entry in the next week’s Korn Ferry Tour event as a non tour member. It also happened in front of his friends and family here in Knoxville, “out there, it’s actually my house we play better I think, you know, just knowing that if I make a putt they’re gonna yell something crazy,“ said Hall.

Ryan who finishes tied for 16th with that nine under par total for the week. Congratulations as well to the VFL and sponsor exemption, Spencer Cross as he shoots a final round 66 to finish at 10 under par earning him automatic entry into next week’s tournament in Raleigh. Afterwards Cross said, “It goes back to taking advantage of everything you get. You know, I feel like I belong out here and to get the opportunity you just like I said you got to take advantage of it when when you get home.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.