Knoxville Fire investigating arson after boxes outside Sav-A-Lot set on fire, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department officials are investigating a possible arson after taking a man into custody Monday afternoon.

The incident started when crews were called to a Sav-A-Lot on Broadway to find a large pile of cardboard on fire. While there, crews put the fire out and located a suspect, identified as David Alexander Fox.

Fox was reportedly walking down Broadway and matched a person caught on security footage. He was taken into custody and charged with felony arson.

