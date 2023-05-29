Knoxville Fire investigating arson after boxes outside Sav-A-Lot set on fire, officials say
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department officials are investigating a possible arson after taking a man into custody Monday afternoon.
The incident started when crews were called to a Sav-A-Lot on Broadway to find a large pile of cardboard on fire. While there, crews put the fire out and located a suspect, identified as David Alexander Fox.
Fox was reportedly walking down Broadway and matched a person caught on security footage. He was taken into custody and charged with felony arson.
