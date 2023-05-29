Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe following Silver Alert
The woman was reported missing on Monday and was located the next day.
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Silver Alert has been canceled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) after finding a missing Murfreesboro woman.
The alert was issued for Karyn Grimsley, 26, on Monday afternoon. Investigators had said was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, leggings and black Crocs in the area of Roscommon Drive.
TBI said Grimsley was located and safe on Tuesday morning.
