Nashville vegetarian cafe has one of the top-100 burgers in America, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Summertime is almost officially here, and while you might feel the need to get out and grill, there are still so many high-quality burgers to be found at restaurants across the country.

Have you ever felt the need to try a burger that’s ranked among the best in the country? Well, according to a report from Yelp, Nashville is home to one of those special burger spots.

Yelp released its list of the top-100 burgers in America to celebrate National Burger Day which was on Sunday, May 28.

“In celebration of National Burger Day (May 28)—and the official start of burger “search season” on Yelp—we’ve compiled a list of the Top 100 Burger Spots across the US. You’ll find choices for every burger type and taste, from fast-food faves and juicy diner classics to outrageous stack-ups at the latest pop-up joints—and a host of international mashups, too,” the report said.

The state of Tennessee had two representatives in the top 100 with Nashville’s Sunflower Cafe coming in at No. 63 and Pigeon Forge’s Local Goat at No. 57.

So, what is Sunflower Cafe?

“Sunflower Cafe is South Nashville’s premiere Vegan Restaurant with one of the most extensive plant-based menus in the city. You can find everything from Burgers and BBQ to Soups and Salads,” the cafe said.

They’ve got an array of veggie burgers to choose from like their traditional Sunflower style, all American style, “bacon” ranch style and more.

