Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro woman

The woman has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely and without assistance, according to the TBI.
Karyn Grimsley
Karyn Grimsley(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for a missing Murfreesboro woman.

Karyn Grimsley, 26, was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, leggings and black crocs in the area of Roscommon Drive, the TBI said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Grimsley is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely and without assistance, according to the TBI.

If you have seen her, you’re urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-898-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD cruiser
KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel
Zoo Knoxville is hosting its annual Pride Night on June 2 for the third year in a row.
Pride Night returning to Zoo Knoxville
A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Spotty rain chances and warm temperatures Tuesday
Warming up through the week with a slow return in humidity
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Nashville park, police say
Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery
Sunday, May 28, is National Hamburger Day and here at KCTV5, we have our own debate on which...
Nashville vegetarian cafe has one of the top-100 burgers in America, report says