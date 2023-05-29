Sunshine returns today with temperatures slowly warming up for the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking limited rain chances throughout the week as well.
Memorial Day forecast
Memorial Day forecast(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds start to move out of here this afternoon with warmer, but still below-average, temperatures. We are warming up throughout the week with limited rain chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog linger this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Those clouds stick around for at least the first half of the day with a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon.

Highs are warmer than yesterday, but still below average. Highs will be near 74 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 82. A few stray showers are possible throughout the day, but mainly staying towards our northeastern counties.

LOOKING AHEAD

Patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning with temperatures back in the mid-50s. We are back in the lower 80s by Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Afternoon spotty rain and storms are possible.

The chance for spotty storms continues throughout the week with temperatures slowly warming up into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity increases this week as well.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the mostly dry conditions continue into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s!

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

