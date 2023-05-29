Veterinarians discuss new parvovirus treatment as cases rise this spring

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Canine parvovirus cases are on the rise this spring but a new medication is on it’s way and it could save your pet’s life.

When it’s warm out, you may want to hit the park with your furry friend for some fresh air but if they come in contact with a dog infected with canine parvovirus, it could be deadly.

Dr. Susan Muller with the Animal Care Clinic says that every spring case numbers rise because people want to get out and about with their pet, but because the virus is highly contagious, the first step in keeping your dog safe is getting them vaccinated.

“They come in cycles, we tend to see it a lot more typically in the spring time,” Dr. Muller said. “The best thing is to prevent it. Vaccines starting at 6 weeks of age are the best thing to help prevent parvovirus.”

Signs of the virus in dogs include loss of appetite, fever/low body temp, vomiting and severe bloody diarrhea.

Dr. Wesley Clendinen with South Huntsville Veterinary Hospital said there is currently only supportive treatment for infected dogs, but a new treatment that will actively fight the virus is expected to come out at the end of June.

“There is essentially a monoclonal antibody treatment for parvo which is huge,” Dr. Clendinen said. “It’s going to completely change the game when it comes to treatment of parvovirus and that is just right on the verge of being rolled out to veterinary clinics.”

Dr. Muller said she expects it to be pricey, but it will save families from a lot of heartache.

“This is something that is going to have to be shipped to your veterinarian on dry ice and it’s going to be a little on the pricey side but it sounds like it may be more well worth it if it prevents the tragedy of a parvovirus death,” Dr. Muller said.

Both clinics say that they will offer the new treatment when it starts rolling out in June.

