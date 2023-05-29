Warming up through the week with a slow return in humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine is slowly returning as clouds move out over the next few days, but with a slight return in humidity we have the opportunity for a few showers and storms. Rain chances remain spotty through the middle of the week, but the heat will continue to build as we near Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to slowly break through the night, but as it does so it will give us the chance of patchy dense fog on Tuesday morning. Make sure to take it slow as you head out the door in the morning and you may even want a light jacket with temperatures starting in the middle 50s. Get ready for more sunshine as we head into Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will be the start of a warming trend in which we are at or above average thanks to increasing amounts of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in through the afternoon. Highs bounce back into the lower 80s, but also humidity returns slightly and that will give us the chance for a few spotty showers in the higher elevations, which will try and work their way into the valley through the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

With the warmer temperatures returning it will have you wanting to be outdoors and maybe even hit the pool, but don’t forget the sunscreen as UV index will be higher as well. Middle to upper 80s return with spotty showers and storms for the afternoon becoming drier by Friday.

Many areas are approaching 90 by Friday afternoon and into next weekend with plenty of sunshine and drier afternoons. Enjoy the warmer weather as it feels more like summer to end the week.

