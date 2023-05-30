Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now have a tentative date for when the Sevierville Buc-ee’s will open: June 26, 2023.

The long-awaited travel center is part of I-40′s Exit 407: The Gateway to Adventure. Included in that project is an entertainment and shopping district, a Marriott hotel and a soon-to-be-announced attraction.

Previous Coverage: ‘Smoky Gap’ entertainment and shopping district coming to Exit 407

The date is a bit burried on the Buc-ee’s website. WVLT News managed to track it down by entering information into Buc-ee’s contact form, which prompted a list to appear showing release dates for upcoming store. That pop-up comes with a warning, however, that the date could change.

At this time, Buc-ee’s has not released any information about a possible opening event.

