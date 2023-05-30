Despite recent shooting, park visitors rave about Victor Ashe Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A shooting on Memorial Day at Victor Ashe Park came as a surprise to many who frequent the park.

”We’ll tell someone we walk over here and they’ll say ‘You better be careful’ It has a bad rap I guess but we just don’t see it, there’s bad things that happen everywhere,” said Mark and Cindy Fleming who walk at the park.

Mark and Cindy Fleming have walked at Victor Ashe Park almost daily since 2015.

”I don’t really see it, you know that it’s like that, I think this our 1700th day here, we keep a calendar, we keep track, and I just don’t see it. It’s a really nice place to come here, and bring your dog and walk and stuff,” said Fleming.

Monday’s shooting, according to KPD, started as a transaction between four people, ending in a shooting after two of the four attempted to rob the other two, one person was taken to the hospital.

The Flemings were walking on a relatively quiet Tuesday, comfortable in the park they visit almost daily.

”It’s great we’ve met so many nice people over the years, the upkeep on it is really well, good and everything,” Mark said.

A report dating back to the beginning of 2022 from Knox County 911 showed Monday’s shooting was the first time EMS was called to the park for a shooting.

But shootings are not out of the ordinary, the Flemings were actually at Victor Ashe Park during a shooting there before.

”Yea they were like three cars, I think it was an argument over money, but all of a sudden we started hearing popping, she hit the dirt, I kept walking she yelled at me,” said Mark.

While the shooting shows it’s a spot occasionally for crime, the Flemings have no plans on stopping their daily walks there.

”We were there that one day and it didn’t really shake us up that bad, you hear about shootings everywhere anymore you know, its almost getting to be common,” said Fleming.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.