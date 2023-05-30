Experts say water is ‘unforgiving’ even for experienced swimmers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports there have been four deaths on Percy Priest Lake so far this year.

The TWRA focuses on three things to prevent drownings: wearing life jackets, being aware of your surroundings and avoiding impairment.

They say these three things can save a life.

Krysten Call, a swim instructor and owner of Nashville Swim Academy, has decades of swim teaching experience. Over the years, she’s taught thousands of kids.

“I’ve never met someone that learned to swim and was like, ‘Oh, I wish I hadn’t done that,’” Call said.

Call says the tricky part about swimming in the lake is there are many variables at play.

“If you’re in the lake and you run into something that is hard and causes some sort of problem that could be an issue,” she said.

There are also currents, boaters and more that can impact your ability to swim.

Call said if you find yourself actively drowning,

“Relax. I know that seems kind of counter intuitive but the more tense you are, the more you struggle, the more the water feels like you are separated from it,” she said.

Call said try to get yourself in a good floating position. Another big recommendation she emphasized is never swim alone.

“Never swim alone, just the number one thing,” Call said. “I always think about is that the water while it’s an awesome place to be it’s not a safe place to be if you’re solo.”

It’s important that someone is always around so you have someone that can help. But knowing how to help is crucial. She said don’t jump in the water trying to save someone.

“Lifeguarding for a couple decades, watching people in these situations tells me that if you have someone that stressed in the water, they’re going to want to be climbing up on something they view as being more secure than where they are and you become that thing if you’re the person in the water with them,” Call said.

Since there are so many factors outside of your control at the lake, Call and the TWRA both suggest to always wear a life jacket.

