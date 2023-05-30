Family of SSG Ryan Knauss honors hero on Memorial Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memorial Day Weekend means a little bit more for people who have lost a friend or family member in combat, like the mother of Ryan Knauss.

Knauss is a Knoxville-native who died in 2021 fighting for the United States in Afghanistan. He’s buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, which is the final resting place for nearly 400,000 people. It’s reserved for presidents, politicians and war heroes, like Knauss.

“He is buried in the place that he so deservedly does,” Paula Knauss Selph said, Ryan’s mother.

Army Staff Sergeant Knauss died in 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. He was one of the last Americans to die in the war. His mother visited her son’s gravesite this weekend in honor of Memorial Day.

“His body is there, but his spirit’s gone. And I understand that,” Knauss Selph said. “But, it’s the closest I have to him right now.”

Knauss Selph said she spent two full days at the cemetery on Friday and Saturday. She had a picnic with her son and played some of his favorite music, Irish folk music.

She said she met a lot of others paying their respects this weekend.

“I had many hugs from people that just said, ‘We pray every day for you. We pray constantly for you.’ I can’t tell you how much that means to know that you’re not alone,’” Knauss Selph said.

In a cemetery full of heroes, Knauss is far from alone. His mother said she hopes people enjoyed their Memorial Day Weekends, but she hopes people took some time to reflect too.

“I’m thrilled to know people are getting together,” Knauss Selph said. “Just don’t forget when you get together to remember, and be grateful for those people that did give their lives for that moment in time that you have.”

It’s the second-straight Memorial Day Knauss Selph visited her son at Arlington National Cemetery, and plans to do it every year moving forward.

SSG. Knauss’ family has since started a charity called R2 Factor. They support active duty military and ROTC cadets. Knauss Selph said they’re always looking for support and donations for the charity.

