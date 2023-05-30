Heating up with some humidity and spotty showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking at a typical summertime pattern over the next several days. Temperatures are heating up with some humidity. This will create spotty pop-ups throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out partly cloudy but becomes mostly clear with patchy fog by Wednesday morning. The low will be around 60 degrees.

Temperatures top out near 83 degrees Wednesday afternoon. We’ll start out with the sunshine but see a few more clouds and spotty pop-ups by the afternoon to evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with a partly cloudy view all day with more spotty rain and storms developing throughout the day. We’ll top out around 85 degrees.

We’re climbing to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Friday through weekend. We’ll see more high clouds just filter some sunshine Friday and Saturday, leaving only stray rain in the mountains.

We’ll get back to spotty rain and storms developing Sunday and Monday afternoons.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain chances are limited into early next week. We could potentially see more showers by the middle of next week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

