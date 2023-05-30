Heating up with some humidity and spotty showers

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking warmer temperatures towards the end of week.
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking at a typical summertime pattern over the next several days. Temperatures are heating up with some humidity. This will create spotty pop-ups throughout the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out partly cloudy but becomes mostly clear with patchy fog by Wednesday morning. The low will be around 60 degrees.

Temperatures top out near 83 degrees Wednesday afternoon. We’ll start out with the sunshine but see a few more clouds and spotty pop-ups by the afternoon to evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with a partly cloudy view all day with more spotty rain and storms developing throughout the day. We’ll top out around 85 degrees.

We’re climbing to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Friday through weekend. We’ll see more high clouds just filter some sunshine Friday and Saturday, leaving only stray rain in the mountains.

We’ll get back to spotty rain and storms developing Sunday and Monday afternoons.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain chances are limited into early next week. We could potentially see more showers by the middle of next week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
KPD cruiser
KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting
A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

Latest News

Heating up with some humidity and spotty showers
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks building heat climbing to around 90 degrees.
Summer heat returns, along with spotty rain and storms
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks building heat climbing to around 90 degrees.
Summer heat returns, along with spotty rain and storms
Spotty rain chances and warm temperatures Tuesday
Warming up through the week with a slow return in humidity