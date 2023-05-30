The Lady Vols arrive in Oklahoma City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After dominating in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Tennessee Lady Vols secured themselves a spot in the Women’s College World Series.

The Lady Vols departed for Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon for the program’s eighth appearance.

For most of the team, this will be their first trip to the WCWS. Head coach Karen Weekly has been a part of all eight, but this is her first without her husband, Ralph on staff as the co-head coach.

Among those who have competed in the WCWS is Zaida Puni who transferred to Tennessee a season ago after beginning her career at Oklahoma. During her freshman year, the Sooners went all the way to win the WCWS.

This week, the team called upon her experience to help get the team ready.

“During our team meeting, once we step on the field and soak it all, you never know if you’ll go back again. So, just embrace it. We talked about how the atmosphere is going to be so different and so much louder. We know how to play it’s just the same thing, be there for each other, play for each other, and just have fun,” said Puni.

For players like Payton Gottshall, this will be her first appearance. The pitcher transferred to Tennessee this season from Bowling Green. Since tossing a complete game against Texas in game two, which clinched their berth, she said it’s been an emotional week.

Even more special, was being able to accomplish this milestone in front of her family.

“It’s meant so much and just to have my parents there, just to have my family come and watch, like my brother who hasn’t seen me play since high school it was just really special,” said Gottshall.

The Lady Vols are now presented with the opportunity to bring home the program’s first national title. Their best finish was in 2013 as the national runner-up.

In 2023, they’ve accomplished massive milestones, such as sweeping the conference titles by winning the regular season and SEC Tournament.

While the team continues to add to its historic season, Weekly realized how important it is to also celebrate those moments with the team.

”Early in my career, I didn’t celebrate enough along the way. Mistakenly making the assumption that if I celebrate they’ll think I’m satisfied. But I’ve learned that they don’t perceive it as that. I want us to keep celebrating everything we do that moves us in a positive direction,” said Weekly.

Prior to departure the team also talked about their favorite parts of road trips, Weekly said it was the music.

The #LadyVols are off to Oklahoma City for the WCWS, Coach Karen Weekly says her favorite part of traveling with the team, is playing music and listening to Pitbull. pic.twitter.com/WqbwsV9ea9 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) May 30, 2023

The Lady Vols open their WCWS run on Thursday against Alabama at 1:00 p.m.

The Tide and Vols have met four times this season, UT bested UA in the regular season by winning the series 2-1. They met again the SEC Tournament semi-finals where Tennessee won 7-6.

Weekly added that meeting for a fifth time isn’t any more of a challenge than one meeting. She said they’re a different team than they were three weeks ago.

