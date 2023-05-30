Report: Nashville Predators fire head coach John Hynes, hire former player Andrew Brunette

In four seasons with the Preds, Hynes had a regular season record of 134-96 and a record of 3-11 in the playoffs.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are making a coaching change and are reportedly firing coach John Hynes, replacing him with a former player who scored the first-ever goal for the franchise, according to ESPN and NHL analyst Kevin Weekes.

“I’m told, the ⁦@PredsNHL are making a change behind the bench, and one time Predator Andrew Brunette will be their new HC in Music City,” Weekes said on Twitter.

Former forward Andrew Brunette, who was claimed by the Predators from Washington in the 1998 NHL Expansion Draft, will be the franchise’s next head coach, according to reports. In four seasons with the Preds, Hynes had a regular season record of 134-96 and a record of 3-11 in the playoffs.

Brunette retired from playing professional hockey in 2013 and finished his career with 733 points (268 goals, 465 assists in 1,110 games and 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 49 playoff games.

Following his retirement, Brunette was hired as an assistant coach and assistant general manager for the Minnesota Wild. In 2019 he was hired by the Florida Panthers as an assistant to coach Joel Quenneville. He’s most recently been with the New Jersey Devils as an associate coach.

Brunette will become the fourth head coach in team history. An official announcement is expected soon but has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
KPD cruiser
KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting
A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

Latest News

Warming up
Heating up with some humidity and spotty showers
The Lady Vols softball team leaving for the Women's College World Series
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issues statement on literacy rates