Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer told media outlets.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged in connection with her disappearance though Holloway was last seen with him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police investigating Victor Ashe Park shooting
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
KPD cruiser
KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting
A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box
Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man

Latest News

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issues statement on literacy rates
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
5 people unaccounted for in partially collapsed apartment building in Iowa
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield
Karyn Grimsley
Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe following Silver Alert