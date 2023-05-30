Road to Omaha for Vols begins at Clemson

Tennessee opens NCAA Tournament play Friday vs. Charlotte
Vol baseball
Vol baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee baseball team is headed back to the Palmetto State to begin its tournament run at the NCAA Clemson Regional, hosted by the Clemson Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Volunteers are making their fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance and 13th trip to NCAA Tournament in program history.

UT will be the No. 2 seed in the regional and face off against No. 3 seed Charlotte in its opening game on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The top seed in the regional and No. 4 national seed Clemson will take on No. 4 seed Lipscomb in their opening game on Friday at 1 p.m.The Clemson Regional will feature some of the nation’s hottest teams, including three conference champions. Tennessee is 15-5 over its last 20 games, including an 11-4 record over its final five SEC series after a 5-10 start to league play.

Clemson had arguably the best finish to the season of any team in the country, winning 21 of its last 22 games, including 16 straight entering the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers went 4-0 to claim the ACC Tournament crown after finishing second in the regular-season standings behind No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest.Charlotte was victorious in 10 of its final 11 games, including five wins in a row over a four-day span to capture the Conference USA Tournament title last weekend.

Lipscomb went 17-5 down the stretch to capture both the Atlantic Sun regular season and tournament titles, as well.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police investigating Victor Ashe Park shooting
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
KPD cruiser
KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting
Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man
A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Wins 2023 Visit Knoxville Open championship
Hoey birdies final hole to win 2023 Visit Knoxville Open
Sold out crowd for game two of Knoxville Super Regional between Tennessee and Texas
No. 4 Lady Vols are headed to the Women’s College World Series
2023 VISIT KNOXVILLE OPEN
Tosti remains on top halfway through Visit Knoxville Open
No. 4 Lady Vols host Texas in Super Regionals, game one
Zaida Puni lifts No. 4 Lady Vols past No. 13 Texas in game one