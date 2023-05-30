Summer heat returns, along with spotty rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine is finally back for us all, and that combines with more typical summer heat and pop-ups. Temperatures continue to climb to above average the rest of this week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with patchy fog. We’re starting the day around 56 degrees, which is a little cool still for this time of the year.

The sunshine and heat are back starting today! It’s a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, with stray rain developing midday then spotty rain and storms developing at times this afternoon to evening. We have a 20% coverage of our area seeing that rain. We’re topping out at 83 degrees, which is seasonable and we have a light breeze out of the northeast.

Tonight starts out partly cloudy, but becomes mostly clear with patchy fog. The low will be around 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re still in the low 80s Wednesday, again with spotty rain and storms in the afternoon to evening.

Thursday comes with a partly cloudy view all day, but still spotty rain and storms develop throughout the day. We’ll top out around 85 degrees.

We’re climbing to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Friday through weekend. We’ll see more high clouds just filter some sunshine Friday and Saturday, leaving only stray rain to the mountains.

We’ll get back to spotty rain and storms developing Sunday and Monday afternoons.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain chances are limited into early next week. We’re watching for some more showers just beyond the 8-day forecast.

