TCAP appeal portal opens for Tennessee third graders

Third graders have until Monday to retake the exam.
TCAP testing now underway
TCAP testing now underway
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee residents with third graders who missed the mark on their TCAP tests now have a chance to appeal the results.

The TCAP, or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, appeal portal opened Tuesday morning. The appeal portal is open through June 14.

‘This test is dumb’: Tennessee third grader pens letter to lawmaker over TCAP concerns
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
TCAP Guide For Parents

After appealing the test results, parents will be contacted by their child’s school about the next steps no later than June 24.

In the meantime, third graders have until Monday to retake the exam. To appeal your child’s score, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
KPD cruiser
KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting
A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box
Loose rocks flew at pickup from semi's unloading
Loose rock from a semi’s accidental unload goes through windshield & kills Valley City man

Latest News

The Lady Vols softball team leaving for the Women's College World Series
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issues statement on literacy rates
Karyn Grimsley
Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe following Silver Alert