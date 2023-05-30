Young-Williams offers advice to help pets beat the heat

Pet owners should not leave animals in cars at any time, according to the shelter
As summer approaches many pet owners are likely looking for things to do outdoors with their pets.
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As summer approaches many pet owners are likely looking for things to do outdoors with their pets. There are a couple of things pet owners should know beforehand to make sure their pets stay safe in the heat.

One of the biggest being pets should never be left alone in a car even with the windows cracked.

“Dogs can overheat in the car very quickly even on relatively nice days when it’s 70 or 80 degrees your car is significantly hotter,” Carmen Shepherd with Young-Williams said.

If you plan to take your dog outside for exercise make sure you do it in shorter increments and refill their water bowls frequently. Pet owners also need to be aware of signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion in their furry friends.

“If your dog is panting excessively, f there’s lots of drooling if they’re acting kind of uncoordinated or if they have some unusual expressions on their face then they could be experiencing heat stroke and you’ll want to get them in the nice cool air-conditioned space,” Shepherd said.

It’s a good idea to check the surface of either concrete or asphalt to see how hot it is. Young-Williams said if it is too hot for your hand to be on the surface for more than a few seconds, it’s likely too hot for your pet’s paws. They recommend sticking to nature trails and walking in the shade if possible.

