2023 SEC on CBS schedule released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Now that we are less than 100 days away from Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, it’s time to start finalizing the schedule with kickoff times and television information for some of the biggest games of the year.

The 2023 SEC on CBS game of the week schedule will begin on Sept. 16 when two-time reigning national champion Georgia hosts SEC East foe South Carolina at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, at 3:30 p.m.

CBS will have doubleheaders on Oct. 14 (noon and 3:30 p.m.) and Nov. 4 (3:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.). The Georgia-Florida rivalry will be broadcast on CBS as is tradition on Oct. 28 live from Jacksonville, Florida. Later in the year, the network will carry Missouri-Arkansas on Black Friday (Nov. 24) at 4 p.m.. CBS will also bring you the big one -- the SEC Championship Game -- on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Among the options for the Oct. 14 doubleheader in Week 7 are Arkansas at Alabama, Auburn at LSU, Florida at South Carolina and Texas A&M at Tennessee. Oct. 21 will start with Air Force at Navy at noon before the SEC Game of the Week.

2023 SEC on CBS schedule

Sept. 16

3:30 p.m

South Carolina at Georgia

Sept. 23

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Sept. 30

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 7

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 14

Noon3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBSSEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 21

Noon3:30 p.m.

Air Force at NavySEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 28

3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4

3:30 p.m.7:45 p.m.

SEC on CBSSEC on CBS Game of the Week

Nov. 11

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Nov. 18

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Nov. 24

4 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas

Nov. 253:30 p.m. SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Dec. 24 p.m. SEC Championship Game

Dec. 9 3pm Army vs. Navy

Dec. 292 p.m. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

