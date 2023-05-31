2023 SEC on CBS schedule released

The 2023 SEC on CBS schedule again includes two SEC doubleheaders.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the...
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Now that we are less than 100 days away from Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, it’s time to start finalizing the schedule with kickoff times and television information for some of the biggest games of the year.

The 2023 SEC on CBS game of the week schedule will begin on Sept. 16 when two-time reigning national champion Georgia hosts SEC East foe South Carolina at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, at 3:30 p.m.

CBS will have doubleheaders on Oct. 14 (noon and 3:30 p.m.) and Nov. 4 (3:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.). The Georgia-Florida rivalry will be broadcast on CBS as is tradition on Oct. 28 live from Jacksonville, Florida. Later in the year, the network will carry Missouri-Arkansas on Black Friday (Nov. 24) at 4 p.m.. CBS will also bring you the big one -- the SEC Championship Game -- on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Among the options for the Oct. 14 doubleheader in Week 7 are Arkansas at Alabama, Auburn at LSU, Florida at South Carolina and Texas A&M at Tennessee. Oct. 21 will start with Air Force at Navy at noon before the SEC Game of the Week.

2023 SEC on CBS schedule

Sept. 16

3:30 p.m

South Carolina at Georgia

Sept. 23

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Sept. 30

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 7

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 14

Noon3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBSSEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 21

Noon3:30 p.m.

Air Force at NavySEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 28

3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4

3:30 p.m.7:45 p.m.

SEC on CBSSEC on CBS Game of the Week

Nov. 11

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Nov. 18

3:30 p.m.

SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Nov. 24

4 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas

Nov. 253:30 p.m. SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Dec. 24 p.m. SEC Championship Game

Dec. 9 3pm Army vs. Navy

Dec. 292 p.m. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
KPD cruiser
KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting
A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

KCHS standout QB Kaden Martin
Former Knoxville Catholic standout enters transfer portal
Ben Joyce
Joyce shines in big league debut
Karen Weekly and the Lady Vols depart for Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series
The Lady Vols arrive in Oklahoma City
Sold out crowd for game two of Knoxville Super Regional between Tennessee and Texas
No. 4 Lady Vols are headed to the Women’s College World Series