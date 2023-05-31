4 children killed in house fire

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children were killed in a house fire in South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene on East Alston Avenue near E.H. Crump Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

The children’s father has been detained by police, but no charged have been filed.

The children are two boys and two girls, ages 5, 4, 3 and 2.

There are no other injuries reported.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
When crews arrived, they found one car had flipped and ejected one of the passengers.
Three minors involved in Halls crash
Distillery opens in former Tennessee prison where Martin Luther King Jr.’s killer escaped
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issues statement on literacy rates

Latest News

Knoxville Rehab Hospital using VR to help patients
Pat Summitt
Book on Pat Summitt wins state award
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Issued an Endangered Child Alert for Dalton Lee Ray...
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old
Abdul Freeman caught a 40lb catfish out of Fort Loudon Lake Monday.
Man snags 40lb catfish out of Fort Loudon Lake
Sunshine Thursday
Heating up with limited rain chances