Blount County pre-teens charged in church vandalism case, sheriff’s office says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two 12-year-old boys are facing charges in a church vandalism incident that happened in mid-May, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Smyrna Baptist Church on Howard School Road on May 13, officials said, on the report of burglary and vandalism.

“Deputies found major damage inside the church, including chairs and pews overturned, broken windows, food items thrown on the floor and walls, damaged Bibles and books, a piano and organ that were destroyed, a flooded bathroom, and carpet that was destroyed by foam from a fire extinguisher,” officials said.

Officials estimated the damages at $200,000, prompting investigators to speak with the boys’ guardians, after which the boys confessed to vandalizing the church and two nearby homes between May 13 and 20.

The two boys were charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of vandalism, ranging from $1,000 in damages to $60,000 - $250,000 in damages. Additionally, one was released to his mother’s care, but the other was held in custody another week “due to his behavior” during a court appearance on May 25.

