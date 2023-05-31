City of Gatlinburg releases cause of Anakeesta fire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators released Wednesday the cause of the fire at Anakeesta, according to attraction officials.

The fire was ruled an accident. Investigators said the fire was caused by “spontaneous combustion” from construction work on the owl house portion of a new area of the attraction.

“The fire was contained to the ‘owl house’ portion of BirdVenture,” officials said. “Crews were able to get the fire under control and extinguished in a timely and safe manner.”

Gatlinburg Fire Department and Gatlinburg Police Department crews responded to the scene. GFD Spokesperson Seth Butler said that crews were dispatched at around 9:23 p.m.

The area was closed to guests due to construction,and no one was injured in the fire.

