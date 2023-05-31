City of Gatlinburg releases cause of Anakeesta fire

The fire investigation report from a late night fire at Anakeesta was released by the City of Gatlinburg.
Christina Lambert sent in this video. She says that a fire broke out while she was in line for the Astra Lumina tour at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators released Wednesday the cause of the fire at Anakeesta, according to attraction officials.

The fire was ruled an accident. Investigators said the fire was caused by “spontaneous combustion” from construction work on the owl house portion of a new area of the attraction.

“The fire was contained to the ‘owl house’ portion of BirdVenture,” officials said. “Crews were able to get the fire under control and extinguished in a timely and safe manner.”

Gatlinburg Fire Department and Gatlinburg Police Department crews responded to the scene. GFD Spokesperson Seth Butler said that crews were dispatched at around 9:23 p.m.

The area was closed to guests due to construction,and no one was injured in the fire.

Knoxville Rehab Hospital using VR to help patients
Knoxville Police working deadly Henley St. crash
Sunshine Thursday
Heating up with limited rain chances
Buc-ee's Sevierville opening date revealed
