East Tenn. K-9 getting body armor

K-9 Weasel with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a bullet proof vest.
K-9 Weasel will be getting a bullet proof vest through Vested Interest.
K-9 Weasel will be getting a bullet proof vest through Vested Interest.(ACSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A K-9 with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a bullet proof vest, according to officials with the office.

Vested Interest donated the vest to K-9 Weasel. The vest was sponsored by Lorraine Boggs from Pikeville, Tennessee.

The vest will be embroidered with, “In memory of Captain Ruch.”

Each vest costs about $985 and you can donate towards one.

Weasel should get his vest in eight to 10 weeks.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Weasel to get donation of body armor Anderson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Weasel...

Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
KPD cruiser
KPD investigating West Knoxville shooting
A healthy baby boy was safely surrendered to Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box early Saturday...
First baby safely surrendered in Knoxville’s Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Pat Summitt Foundation will be raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s throughout June,...
Pat Summitt Foundation planning big fundraiser to honor the legendary coach’s birthday
Tick
Tick season is underway experts warn the effects for humans and animals
Paws & Badges is a local non-profit providing free PTSD service dogs and more to veterans.
Service dogs healing those who served
Victor Ashe Park
Despite recent shooting, park visitors rave about Victor Ashe Park