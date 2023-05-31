East Tenn. K-9 getting body armor
K-9 Weasel with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a bullet proof vest.
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A K-9 with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a bullet proof vest, according to officials with the office.
Vested Interest donated the vest to K-9 Weasel. The vest was sponsored by Lorraine Boggs from Pikeville, Tennessee.
The vest will be embroidered with, “In memory of Captain Ruch.”
Each vest costs about $985 and you can donate towards one.
Weasel should get his vest in eight to 10 weeks.
