East Tenn. K-9 getting body armor

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A K-9 with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a bullet proof vest, according to officials with the office.

Vested Interest donated the vest to K-9 Weasel. The vest was sponsored by Lorraine Boggs from Pikeville, Tennessee.

The vest will be embroidered with, “In memory of Captain Ruch.”

Each vest costs about $985 and you can donate towards one.

Weasel should get his vest in eight to 10 weeks.

