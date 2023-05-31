Endangered Child Alert Issued for missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Issued an Endangered Child Alert for Dalton Lee Ray Drinnon.
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An Endangered Child Alert was issued for 4-year-old Dalton Drinnon.
He was last seen in the Sandy Valley Road area in Rogersville Wednesday afternoon.
He might be walking with a golden retriever, according to officials.
If you see Dalton, please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
