Endangered Child Alert Issued for missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Issued an Endangered Child Alert for Dalton Lee Ray Drinnon.
Dalton Lee Ray Drinnon
Dalton Lee Ray Drinnon(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An Endangered Child Alert was issued for 4-year-old Dalton Drinnon.

He was last seen in the Sandy Valley Road area in Rogersville Wednesday afternoon.

He might be walking with a golden retriever, according to officials.

If you see Dalton, please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

