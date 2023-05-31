Endangered Child Alert Issued for missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old

HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An Endangered Child Alert was issued for 4-year-old Dalton Drinnon.

He was last seen in the Sandy Valley Road area in Rogersville Wednesday afternoon.

He might be walking with a golden retriever, according to officials.

If you see Dalton, please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

