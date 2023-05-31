Feeling muggier with spotty rain for some

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are back to a more of a typical Summer weather pattern, with some pop-ups and more humidity for now. A dip in humidity and plenty of sunshine help parts of our area reach near 90 this weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy with a couple of light showers. It’s mostly clear by sunrise, with stray fog and a low of 60 degrees.

We’re seasonably warm again today, with a high of 83 degrees. It’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy again, with stray to spotty rain and storms developing in the mountains midday and then a 20% coverage a best for our area in the afternoon to evening. It can feel a little warmer in the shade today, with slightly higher humidity. At least a breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph can help at times.

Tonight is partly cloudy with stray rain to mostly clear with some fog again. We’ll drop to around 61 degrees to start Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible throughout the day, and a high around 85 degrees. It still feels a little warmer in the shade.

The humidity decreases and temperatures climb Friday into the weekend! We’ll top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Friday through weekend. We’ll see more high clouds just filter some sunshine Friday and Saturday, leaving only stray rain in the mountains Friday.

We’ll get back to spotty rain and storms developing Sunday and Monday afternoons, as temperatures hover above average in the upper 80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain chances are limited into early next week, and we’re keeping an eye out for a cold front just beyond the 8-day forecast.

