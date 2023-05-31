Former Knoxville Catholic standout enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One season at Miami is apparently enough for former KCHS standout Kaden Martin, the son of Vol legend Tee Martin.

The former two sport star at Knoxville Catholic tweeted out today he’s entering the transfer portal and will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

Kaden starred on the gridiron and on the diamond for the Fighting Irish.

