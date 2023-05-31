GCA hires husband and wife duo to coach girls basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grace Christian Academy is pleased to announce the hiring of Dominic James Wright and Angela Phillips Wright as their next high school girls’ co-head basketball coaches.

They are a well-known local duo of basketball royalty — and one of a handful of husband-and-wife coaching tandems in the state. They may be better known as Neek + Ang, owners of Jesus is Bigger Than Basketball, who have trained over 1,000 players throughout their ministry.

Dominic James was a star point guard at Marquette, an All-American, and a former Big East Rookie of the Year. He claimed Marquette University’s “Create For Others” Award and Dwyane Wade Legacy of Leadership Award, ranking second all-time in games played (129) and assists (632), third in points (1,749), and fourth in steals (238). He currently resides in the Marquette University Hall of Fame and holds the record for having played in the most games in Marquette history, more than 30 minutes per game ever since he arrived on campus. Dominic later went on to play professional basketball overseas for right at a decade earning multiple championships and Player of the Year awards across the globe, including winning the Fiba 3x3 World Masters for the Qatar national team.

Angela, originally from Oak Ridge, TN, played high school basketball under legendary coach Jill Prudden, leading her team to two state championship appearances. She began her college career as a 4-year D1 starting point guard for the University of Kentucky and Indiana State University. Phillips started 54 consecutive games in her two-year career at Kentucky, including all 34 games during the 2004-05 season. She averaged 4.6 points and 28.6 minutes per game as a sophomore and led the team in assists in both seasons. She went on to be a 2-year starter & captain for her junior and senior seasons at Indiana State University.

