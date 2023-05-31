Heating up with limited rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The isolated pop-ups and humidity continue Thursday, but we’ll see that humidity drop off quickly. That will allow temperatures to really heat up this weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds linger tonight with a stray shower. Patchy fog is possible Thursday morning with a low of around 63 degrees.

Thursday is partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible throughout the day and a high of around 85 degrees. It still feels a little warmer in the shade, but the humidity dips slightly Thursday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity decreases Friday allowing temperatures to climb into the weekend! Highs will to out in the upper 80s Friday and then near 90 degrees on Saturday! We’ll see more high clouds just filter some sunshine Friday and Saturday, leaving only stray rain in the mountains Friday.

We’ll get back to spotty rain and storms developing Sunday and Monday afternoons, as temperatures hover above average in the upper 80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain chances are limited into early next week, and we’re keeping an eye out for a cold front just beyond the 8-day forecast.

Wednesday Evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

