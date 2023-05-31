Heating up with limited rain chances

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking hot temperatures just in time for the weekend!
Sunshine Thursday
Sunshine Thursday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The isolated pop-ups and humidity continue Thursday, but we’ll see that humidity drop off quickly. That will allow temperatures to really heat up this weekend!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds linger tonight with a stray shower. Patchy fog is possible Thursday morning with a low of around 63 degrees.

Thursday is partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible throughout the day and a high of around 85 degrees. It still feels a little warmer in the shade, but the humidity dips slightly Thursday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity decreases Friday allowing temperatures to climb into the weekend! Highs will to out in the upper 80s Friday and then near 90 degrees on Saturday! We’ll see more high clouds just filter some sunshine Friday and Saturday, leaving only stray rain in the mountains Friday.

We’ll get back to spotty rain and storms developing Sunday and Monday afternoons, as temperatures hover above average in the upper 80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain chances are limited into early next week, and we’re keeping an eye out for a cold front just beyond the 8-day forecast.

Wednesday Evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Wednesday Evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
When crews arrived, they found one car had flipped and ejected one of the passengers.
Three minors involved in Halls crash
Distillery opens in former Tennessee prison where Martin Luther King Jr.’s killer escaped
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issues statement on literacy rates

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the higher humidity for now, then hotter days ahead!
Feeling muggier with spotty rain for some
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the higher humidity for now, then hotter days ahead!
Feeling muggier with spotty rain for some
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the higher humidity for now, but higher heat ahead!
Feeling muggier with spotty rain for some
Warming up
Heating up with some humidity and spotty showers