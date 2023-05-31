Josiah-Jordan James says he’s back at Tennessee for one more year

It’ll be his fifth year playing for Tennessee.
Josiah-Jordan James says he’s back at Tennessee for one more year
Josiah-Jordan James says he’s back at Tennessee for one more year(Jim Boofer)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Josiah-Jordan James announced Wednesday that he’s got one more year left in him at the University of Tennessee.

“I’m excited and blessed to be able to represent Tennessee for one more year,” James said. “After last season, I talked with the coaching staff about how important it was for me to go through the draft evaluation process and get NBA feedback, since I wasn’t able to do that last offseason.

“I also knew that the coaches here had to build a full roster for this year and prepare for the possibility that I might not be back. I love the pieces they’ve put together, and I’m eager to join this new group of teammates for one more run.”

He made the announcement on Twitter, posting a video of Kobe Bryant telling press “job’s not finished.”

It’ll be his fifth year playing for Tennessee.

