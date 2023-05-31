Joyce shines in big league debut

VFL hits 102mph while striking out two batters in only inning pitched.
Ben Joyce
Ben Joyce(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Ben Joyce of the 2022 Tennessee baseball team earned his big-league call-up on Sunday, having his contract selected by the Los Angeles Angels.

The hard throwing right hander made his MLB debut Monday night and showed out striking out two batters while reaching 102mph on the radar gun.

Joyce becomes the first player from the 2022 draft class to be called up to the Major Leagues. The 2022 class was a historic one for the Volunteers, as a program-record 10 individuals were selected across the three days of selections.

Joyce was immediately assigned to Double-A Rocket City and played in 27 games with the Trash Pandas before his promotion, posting five saves and five holds while striking out 44 batters in 28.2 innings.

