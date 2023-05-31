KCHS names new boys head basketball coach

Gabriel Blair succeeds Luke Smith on the Fighting Irish bench.
New Knoxville Catholic boys head basketball coach
New Knoxville Catholic boys head basketball coach(KCHS)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic High School is excited to announce Gabriel Blair as the next head basketball coach of the Fighting Irish. Blair hails from Gastonia, North Carolina and is a coach, professional trainer and basketball clinician.

He is the current owner of Relentless Sports Club and Director of Player Development for AAU Select Tour.

Blair most recently was the Head Coach at Gaston Christian School where he accumulated the most wins in school history (23-10), regular season conference champions and made an appearance in the semi-finals of the state tournament.

His NBA experience includes stints with players on the Miami Heat in 2017-2019 as Player Development Coach and Player Manager and in the same role for players on the Portland Trailblazers in 2020-2021.

He began his college career at East Carolina University (2006-08) under coach Ricky Stokes then Mac McCarthy and finished his collegiate career at Wichita State University (2008-11) under coach Gregg Marshall where they were NIT Champions in 2011. Blair went on to play professionally overseas for five years in Israel, Argentina, and Uruguay.

